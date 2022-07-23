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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 37
Chapter 1, Problem 37

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5(-7)

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1
Identify the operation involved in the expression. Here, the expression is a product of two numbers: 5 and -7.
Recall that multiplication of a positive number by a negative number results in a negative number.
Write the product as \(5 \times (-7)\) to clearly represent the multiplication.
Multiply the absolute values of the numbers: \(5 \times 7 = 35\).
Apply the sign rule: since one number is positive and the other is negative, the product is negative, so the result is \(-35\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Integers

Multiplying integers involves combining their values according to sign rules: the product of two numbers with the same sign is positive, while the product of numbers with different signs is negative. For example, 5 × (-7) results in -35 because the signs differ.
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Introduction to Trig Equations

Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. Multiplication and division are performed before addition and subtraction, ensuring expressions like 5(-7) are evaluated correctly as a multiplication.
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Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Interpreting Mathematical Notation

Understanding that juxtaposition, such as 5(-7), implies multiplication is essential. This notation means 5 multiplied by -7, even without an explicit multiplication sign, which is common in algebra and arithmetic.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
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Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((x² + x) / 5) • 25 / (xy + y)

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Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis. (-4, -2)

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Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (-4, -2)

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