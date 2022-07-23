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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.

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Understand the definition of a function: A relation defines a function if every input (or domain value) corresponds to exactly one output (or range value). This means no input is paired with more than one output.
Identify the domain: List all the input values from the given relation. The domain is the set of all these input values.
Identify the range: List all the output values from the given relation. The range is the set of all these output values.
Check if the relation is a function: For each input in the domain, verify that it is paired with only one output. If any input has multiple outputs, the relation is not a function.
Summarize your findings: State whether the relation is a function or not, and clearly write down the domain and range sets using set notation, for example, \(\{x_1, x_2, \ldots\}\) for domain and \(\{y_1, y_2, \ldots\}\) for range.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (domain element) corresponds to exactly one output (range element). This means no input value can be paired with multiple outputs. Understanding this helps determine if a given relation qualifies as a function.
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Domain of a Relation

The domain is the set of all possible input values for a relation or function. Identifying the domain involves listing or describing all the first elements in the ordered pairs or the allowable input values for the relation.
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Range of a Relation

The range is the set of all possible output values that result from the inputs in the domain. It consists of all second elements in the ordered pairs or all values the function or relation can produce.
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Introduction to Relations and Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. See Example 3. Natural numbers

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.

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Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4. y = ½ x - 2

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A

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