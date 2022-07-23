Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
623
views
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 3
Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A