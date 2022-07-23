Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a function: A relation is a function if every input (or x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (or y-value). This means no x-value is paired with more than one y-value.
Examine the given relation by listing all the input-output pairs. Check if any input (x-value) appears more than once with different outputs (y-values). If it does, the relation is not a function.
Identify the domain of the relation by collecting all the unique input values (x-values) from the pairs. The domain is the set of all these x-values.
Identify the range of the relation by collecting all the unique output values (y-values) from the pairs. The range is the set of all these y-values.
Summarize your findings: state whether the relation is a function based on the previous check, and clearly list the domain and range sets.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (domain element) corresponds to exactly one output (range element). This means no input value is paired with more than one output value. Understanding this helps determine if a given relation qualifies as a function.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Domain of a Relation

The domain is the set of all possible input values for the relation. Identifying the domain involves listing all unique first elements from the ordered pairs or the allowable input values in the relation.
Recommended video:
5:20
Introduction to Relations and Functions

Range of a Relation

The range is the set of all possible output values that the relation maps to. It consists of all unique second elements from the ordered pairs or the resulting values from the function's rule.
Recommended video:
5:20
Introduction to Relations and Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|

623
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)

644
views
Textbook Question

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)

770
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.

601
views
Textbook Question

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.

(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 3

62
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A

26
views