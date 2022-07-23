Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4. y = ½ x - 2
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
(3x - 1)/4 + (x + 3)/6 = 3