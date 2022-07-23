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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A

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Recall that the intersection of two sets, denoted by \(A \cap B\), is the set of all elements that are common to both sets \(A\) and \(B\).
For part (a), find \(A \cap D\) by identifying elements that are in both \(A = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6\}\) and \(D = \{4\}\).
For part (b), find \(B \cap C\) by identifying elements common to \(B = \{1, 3, 5\}\) and \(C = \{1, 6\}\).
For part (c), find \(B \cap A\) by identifying elements common to \(B = \{1, 3, 5\}\) and \(A = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6\}\). Note that since \(B\) is a subset of \(A\), this intersection will be \(B\) itself.
For part (d), find \(C \cap A\) by identifying elements common to \(C = \{1, 6\}\) and \(A = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6\}\). Since \(C\) is a subset of \(A\), this intersection will be \(C\) itself.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Intersection

The intersection of two sets includes all elements that are common to both sets. It is denoted by the symbol '∩'. For example, if Set A = {1, 2, 3} and Set B = {2, 3, 4}, then A ∩ B = {2, 3}.
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Set Notation and Elements

Sets are collections of distinct elements, usually enclosed in curly braces {}. Understanding how to read and interpret these elements is essential for performing operations like union, intersection, and difference.
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i & j Notation

Basic Set Operations

Besides intersection, basic set operations include union (combining elements from both sets) and difference (elements in one set but not the other). Knowing these helps in manipulating and understanding relationships between sets.
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