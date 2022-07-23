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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)

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Start by factoring both the numerator and the denominator of the rational expression separately. For the numerator \(m^{2} - 4m + 4\), look for two numbers that multiply to \(4\) and add to \(-4\).
Factor the numerator as a perfect square trinomial: \(m^{2} - 4m + 4 = (m - 2)^{2}\).
Next, factor the denominator \(m^{2} + m - 6\). Find two numbers that multiply to \(-6\) and add to \(1\).
Factor the denominator as \((m + 3)(m - 2)\).
Write the rational expression as \(\frac{(m - 2)^{2}}{(m + 3)(m - 2)}\) and then simplify by canceling the common factor \((m - 2)\), leaving the expression in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. For example, m² - 4m + 4 factors to (m - 2)(m - 2). Recognizing patterns like perfect square trinomials or factoring by grouping helps simplify expressions.
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Factoring

Simplifying Rational Expressions

A rational expression is simplified by factoring the numerator and denominator and then canceling common factors. This reduces the expression to its lowest terms, making it easier to work with or evaluate.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Identifying and Excluding Restrictions

When simplifying rational expressions, it's important to identify values that make the denominator zero, as these are excluded from the domain. This ensures the expression remains defined and valid.
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Finding the Domain of an Equation
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