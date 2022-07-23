Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. -√19

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression: \(-\sqrt{19}\). This is a negative sign multiplied by the square root of 19.
Recall that squaring a number means multiplying the number by itself. So, we want to find \(\left(-\sqrt{19}\right)^2\).
Use the property of exponents: \(\left(a \cdot b\right)^2 = a^2 \cdot b^2\). Here, \(a = -1\) and \(b = \sqrt{19}\), so \(\left(-\sqrt{19}\right)^2 = (-1)^2 \cdot \left(\sqrt{19}\right)^2\).
Calculate each part separately: \((-1)^2 = 1\) because any real number squared is positive, and \(\left(\sqrt{19}\right)^2 = 19\) because squaring a square root cancels out the root.
Multiply the results: \(1 \cdot 19 = 19\). So, the square of \(-\sqrt{19}\) is 19.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square of a Number

Squaring a number means multiplying the number by itself. For any real number x, its square is x² = x × x. This operation is fundamental in algebra and helps simplify expressions involving radicals.
Recommended video:
5:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Properties of Square Roots

The square root of a number a, denoted √a, is a value that when squared gives a. Squaring a square root cancels the root, so (√a)² = a. This property is essential for simplifying expressions involving radicals.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Handling Negative Signs with Radicals

When squaring a negative radical like -√a, the negative sign is also squared. Since (-1)² = 1, the square of -√a is the same as the square of √a, resulting in a positive value. This ensures the final answer is positive.
Recommended video:
03:11
Algebraic Operations on Vectors Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 9⁄10 - ( -4⁄3)

491
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. See Example 3. Natural numbers

26
views
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4. y = ½ x - 2

530
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.

601
views
Textbook Question

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8m² + 6m - 9) / (16m² - 9)

790
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = √4x

680
views