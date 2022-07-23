Step 2: Determine if \(y\) is a function of \(x\). For each value of \(x\), check if there is exactly one corresponding value of \(y\). Since the square root function outputs only the non-negative root, for each \(x\) that makes \(4x + 1\) non-negative, there is exactly one \(y\). Therefore, \(y\) is a function of \(x\).