Find each root. See Example 3. -∛512

Textbook Question
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((x² + x) / 5) • 25 / (xy + y)
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Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((x² + x) / 5) • 25 / (xy + y)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5(-7)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x³
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = √(4x + 1)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5x² - 4x + 7) + (-4x² + 3x - 5)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = |x - 2|