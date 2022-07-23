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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 39
Chapter 1, Problem 39

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 2(12y² - 8y + 6) - 4(3y² - 4y +2)

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Distribute the 2 across each term inside the first parentheses: multiply 2 by each term in \(12y^{2} - 8y + 6\), resulting in \(2 \times 12y^{2}\), \(2 \times (-8y)\), and \(2 \times 6\).
Distribute the -4 across each term inside the second parentheses: multiply -4 by each term in \(3y^{2} - 4y + 2\), resulting in \(-4 \times 3y^{2}\), \(-4 \times (-4y)\), and \(-4 \times 2\).
Write out the expanded expression after distribution, combining all the terms obtained from both distributions.
Group like terms together: combine the \(y^{2}\) terms, the \(y\) terms, and the constant terms separately.
Simplify each group by adding or subtracting the coefficients of like terms to get the final simplified expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside a parenthesis. For example, a(b + c) = ab + ac. This is essential for expanding expressions like 2(12y² - 8y + 6) by multiplying 2 with each term inside the parentheses.
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Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. For instance, 12y² and 3y² are like terms and can be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients. This simplifies the expression after distribution.
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Polynomial Subtraction

Polynomial subtraction requires careful handling of the minus sign before parentheses. When subtracting polynomials, you must distribute the negative sign to each term inside the second parentheses before combining like terms. This ensures correct simplification of the expression.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.

y = x³

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Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = √(4x + 1)

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Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((4a + 12) / (2a - 10)) ÷ ((a² - 9) / (a² - a - 20))

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Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 4(0)

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Textbook Question

Find each root. See Example 3. -∜16

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Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5x² - 4x + 7) + (-4x² + 3x - 5)

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