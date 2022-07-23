Textbook Question
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x³
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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x³
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = √(4x + 1)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 2(12y² - 8y + 6) - 4(3y² - 4y +2)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (6m⁴ - 3m² + m) - (2m³ + 5m² + 4m) + (m² - m)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 4(0)
Find each root. See Example 3. -∜16