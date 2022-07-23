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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.101
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.101

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 5r/(2p - 3r)

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Identify the given expression and the values of the variables: the expression is \(\frac{5r}{2p - 3r}\), with \(p = -4\), \(q = 8\), and \(r = -10\) (note that \(q\) is not used in this expression).
Substitute the given values of \(p\) and \(r\) into the expression: replace \(p\) with \(-4\) and \(r\) with \(-10\) in \(\frac{5r}{2p - 3r}\) to get \(\frac{5(-10)}{2(-4) - 3(-10)}\).
Simplify the numerator by multiplying \(5\) and \(-10\): calculate \(5 \times (-10)\).
Simplify the denominator by performing the operations inside it: calculate \(2 \times (-4)\) and \(-3 \times (-10)\), then subtract the second result from the first.
Write the simplified fraction with the results from the numerator and denominator, and then simplify the fraction if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution of Variables

Substitution involves replacing variables in an expression with given numerical values. This is essential for evaluating expressions like 5r / (2p - 3r) when specific values for p, q, and r are provided.
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Equations with Two Variables

Order of Operations

The order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS) dictates the sequence in which parts of an expression are calculated. Correctly applying this ensures accurate evaluation, especially when dealing with fractions and multiple operations.
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Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying involves performing arithmetic operations and reducing expressions to their simplest form. This is crucial after substitution to combine terms and compute the final numerical value efficiently.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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