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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.51
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.51

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)

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1
First, identify the operation involved in the expression. Here, the expression is "0 — -8", which means 0 minus (-8).
Recall that subtracting a negative number is equivalent to adding its positive counterpart. So, rewrite the expression as \(0 - (-8) = 0 + 8\).
Next, perform the addition: \(0 + 8\).
Since adding zero to any number leaves it unchanged, the result simplifies to 8.
Therefore, the expression simplifies to 8.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Trigonometric Products and Quotients

This concept involves multiplying or dividing trigonometric functions such as sine, cosine, and tangent. Knowing how to handle these operations is essential for simplifying expressions or solving equations involving trig functions.
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Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles

To find the product or quotient, you must evaluate the trigonometric functions at given angles. This requires familiarity with the unit circle or trigonometric values at standard angles like 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Simplifying Expressions Using Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities such as reciprocal, quotient, and Pythagorean identities help simplify products or quotients of trig functions. Applying these identities can make complex expressions easier to evaluate or manipulate.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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