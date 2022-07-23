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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.67
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.67

Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (Q, R)

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Identify the coordinates of points Q and R on the number line. Here, Q is at -1 and R is at 8.
Recall that the distance between two points on a number line is the absolute value of the difference of their coordinates. The formula is: \(d(A, B) = |x_B - x_A|\).
Apply the distance formula to points Q and R: \(d(Q, R) = |8 - (-1)|\).
Simplify the expression inside the absolute value: \(8 - (-1) = 8 + 1\).
Calculate the absolute value to find the distance: \(d(Q, R) = |9|\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distance on a Number Line

The distance between two points on a number line is the absolute value of the difference between their coordinates. This ensures the distance is always a non-negative number, representing the length between points regardless of direction.
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Absolute Value

Absolute value measures the magnitude of a real number without regard to its sign. For any number x, |x| is the distance from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative, making it essential for calculating distances.
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Coordinate Points on a Number Line

Points on a number line are represented by their coordinates, which are real numbers indicating their position relative to zero. Understanding these coordinates allows for straightforward calculation of distances and relationships between points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (q + r)/ (q + p)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 5r/(2p - 3r)

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Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -7.2/0.8

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Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 7r - 9r

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Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)

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