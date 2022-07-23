Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)
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Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (q + r)/ (q + p)
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 5r/(2p - 3r)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -7.2/0.8
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 7r - 9r
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)