Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2 • 3⁴

Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
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Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. a + 7a
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 2𝝅/( 2⁄3) (Leave 𝝅 in the answer.)
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10 - (4y + 8)