Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)
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Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 2𝝅/( 2⁄3) (Leave 𝝅 in the answer.)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2 • 3⁴
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10 - (4y + 8)