Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |3⁄2

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8|
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8|
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (0, 4), radius 4
Find each product. See Example 5. (5r - 3t²)²
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √27