Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8

Textbook Question
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)
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Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/a)+(b/a²)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (2, 0), radius 6
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |3⁄2|
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9