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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 55
Chapter 1, Problem 55

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵

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Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Given the function \( f(x) = x + \frac{1}{x^5} \), substitute \( -x \) into the function to find \( f(-x) \): \[ f(-x) = (-x) + \frac{1}{(-x)^5} \].
Simplify \( f(-x) \): \[ f(-x) = -x + \frac{1}{-x^5} = -x - \frac{1}{x^5} \].
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \) and \( -f(x) \): \[ f(x) = x + \frac{1}{x^5} \quad \text{and} \quad -f(x) = -x - \frac{1}{x^5} \]. Notice that \( f(-x) = -f(x) \).
Since \( f(-x) = -f(x) \), conclude that the function \( f(x) = x + \frac{1}{x^5} \) is an odd function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Determining whether a function is even, odd, or neither involves testing these conditions.
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Function Substitution and Simplification

To test if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify the expression. This process helps compare f(-x) with f(x) and -f(x) to check for symmetry properties. Accurate algebraic manipulation is essential for correct classification.
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Properties of Polynomial and Rational Functions

Understanding how powers of x behave under negation is crucial; even powers of x remain positive when x is replaced by -x, while odd powers change sign. For rational functions, consider numerator and denominator separately to determine overall parity.
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