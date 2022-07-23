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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 53
Chapter 1, Problem 53

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function ƒ(x) given as ƒ(x) = -3x + 4.
To find ƒ(p), substitute the variable x in the function ƒ(x) with p.
Write the expression after substitution: ƒ(p) = -3p + 4.
Simplify the expression if possible. In this case, the expression is already simplified.
The final expression for ƒ(p) is -3p + 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as f(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output f(x). Evaluating a function at a specific input, like f(p), means substituting the variable with the given value and simplifying the expression.
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i & j Notation

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole number powers with coefficients. Understanding how to manipulate and simplify polynomials, such as linear (f(x) = -3x + 4) and quadratic (g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1), is essential for evaluating and combining functions.
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Graphs of Common Functions

Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing the variable in a function with a given value or expression. This technique is crucial for finding function values like f(p), where p is substituted into the function's formula to compute the result.
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