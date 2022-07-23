Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = 2x² - 1
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Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = 2x² - 1
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. 30√10 / 5√2
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).