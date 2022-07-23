Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8x³y⁴ + 12x²y³ + 36xy⁴
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. 30√10 / 5√2
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 6. -6 < -1
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √5 /√20