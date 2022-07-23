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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 67
Chapter 1, Problem 67

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the two rational expressions you need to subtract: \(\frac{3x}{x^{2} + x - 12}\) and \(\frac{x}{x^{2} - 16}\).
Next, factor the denominators to find their factored forms: factor \(x^{2} + x - 12\) and \(x^{2} - 16\).
After factoring, determine the least common denominator (LCD) by combining all unique factors from both denominators.
Rewrite each fraction with the LCD as the new denominator by multiplying numerator and denominator by the necessary factors to match the LCD.
Finally, subtract the numerators over the common denominator and simplify the resulting expression if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting quadratic expressions as products of binomials. This is essential for simplifying rational expressions by identifying common factors in numerators and denominators, which helps in performing addition or subtraction of fractions.
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Factoring

Finding a Common Denominator

To add or subtract rational expressions, you must find a common denominator, typically the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators. This allows the expressions to be combined into a single fraction with a unified denominator.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions

Once the denominators are the same, add or subtract the numerators directly while keeping the common denominator. Simplify the resulting expression by combining like terms and factoring if possible.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).

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Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 4/(x+1) + 1/(x² - x + 1) - 12/(x³ + 1)

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Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³

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Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. 30√10 / 5√2

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Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 6. -6 < -1

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Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √5 /√20

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