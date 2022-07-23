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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 69
Chapter 1, Problem 69

Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).

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1
Identify the function ƒ(x) from the given graph. This means understanding how the graph represents the relationship between x and y, where y = ƒ(x).
For each value of x given (i.e., -2, 0, 1, and 4), locate the corresponding point on the x-axis of the graph.
From each x-value, move vertically to the point on the graph that corresponds to that x. The y-coordinate of this point is the value of ƒ(x) at that x.
Write down the y-coordinate for each x-value: ƒ(-2), ƒ(0), ƒ(1), and ƒ(4). These are the function values you are asked to find.
Double-check each point on the graph to ensure accuracy, especially if the graph has curves or sharp turns, to correctly read the y-values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Function Notation

Function notation, written as ƒ(x), represents the output value of a function ƒ for a given input x. Evaluating ƒ(a) means finding the y-value on the graph corresponding to the x-value a. This concept is essential for interpreting and extracting values from the graph.
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i & j Notation

Reading Graphs of Functions

Reading a graph involves locating specific x-values on the horizontal axis and identifying the corresponding y-values on the vertical axis. This skill allows you to determine function values visually without algebraic expressions, which is crucial for answering questions based on graphs.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Domain and Range of a Function

The domain is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined, while the range is the set of all possible output values (y-values). Understanding domain ensures you only evaluate ƒ(x) at valid points on the graph.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = 2x² - 1

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).

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Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √24

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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8x³y⁴ + 12x²y³ + 36xy⁴

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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15

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Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. 30√10 / 5√2

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