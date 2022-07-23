Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5(-7)
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Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5(-7)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x³
Find each root. See Example 3. -∛512
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (5x² - 4x + 7) + (-4x² + 3x - 5)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = |x - 2|
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (-4, -2)