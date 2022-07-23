Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 9⁄10 - ( -4⁄3)

Textbook Question
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Whole numbers
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Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Whole numbers
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 7
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8m² + 6m - 9) / (16m² - 9)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = √4x
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = x²
Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. -√19