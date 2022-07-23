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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 29
Chapter 1, Problem 29

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 7

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Start by writing down the given equation: \(0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 7\).
To isolate the variable terms on one side, subtract \$0.1x$ from both sides: \(0.2x - 0.1x - 0.5 = 7\).
Simplify the left side by combining like terms: \((0.2 - 0.1)x - 0.5 = 7\) which becomes \(0.1x - 0.5 = 7\).
Next, add \(0.5\) to both sides to move the constant term: \(0.1x = 7 + 0.5\).
Finally, divide both sides by \(0.1\) to solve for \(x\): \(x = \frac{7 + 0.5}{0.1}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. The goal is to find the value of the variable that makes the equation true. In this problem, the equation involves the variable x with coefficients and constants.
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Isolating the Variable

To solve a linear equation, you need to isolate the variable on one side of the equation. This involves using inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division to simplify the equation step-by-step until the variable stands alone.
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Equations with Two Variables

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This simplifies the equation and makes it easier to isolate the variable. In this problem, terms involving x and constants should be grouped appropriately.
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