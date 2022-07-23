Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 9⁄10 - ( -4⁄3)
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Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 9⁄10 - ( -4⁄3)
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 7
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = √4x
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -√-x
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = x²