Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -√-x

Textbook Question
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Whole numbers
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Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Whole numbers
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. -4 (2x - 6) + 8x = 5x + 24 + x
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = x²
Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √2 /3