Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 31
Chapter 1, Problem 31

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given linear equation \(2x + 3y = 5\) to express \(y\) in terms of \(x\). This will help in finding ordered pairs. To do this, isolate \(y\): \(3y = 5 - 2x\), so \(y = \frac{5 - 2x}{3}\).
Choose at least three different values for \(x\). For each chosen \(x\) value, substitute it into the expression for \(y\) to find the corresponding \(y\) value. This will give you ordered pairs \((x, y)\) that satisfy the equation.
For example, if you pick \(x = 0\), substitute into \(y = \frac{5 - 2(0)}{3} = \frac{5}{3}\). So one ordered pair is \((0, \frac{5}{3})\). Repeat this for two more values of \(x\) (like \(x=3\) and \(x=-3\)) to get at least three ordered pairs.
Once you have the ordered pairs, create a table listing the \(x\) values and their corresponding \(y\) values. This table clearly shows the solutions to the equation.
To graph the equation, plot the ordered pairs on the coordinate plane. Then, draw a straight line through these points because the equation represents a linear function. This line is the graph of the equation \(2x + 3y = 5\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations in Two Variables

A linear equation in two variables, like 2x + 3y = 5, represents a straight line on the coordinate plane. Each solution is an ordered pair (x, y) that satisfies the equation. Understanding how to find these pairs is essential for graphing and analyzing the line.
Recommended video:
5:28
Equations with Two Variables

Finding Ordered Pairs (Solutions)

To find ordered pairs that satisfy the equation, assign values to one variable and solve for the other. For example, choosing x-values and calculating corresponding y-values creates points that lie on the line, which can be tabulated for clarity.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector

Graphing Linear Equations

Graphing involves plotting the ordered pairs on the coordinate plane and connecting them to form a straight line. This visual representation helps understand the relationship between variables and the set of all possible solutions.
Recommended video:
6:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers

31
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|

470
views
Textbook Question

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. -4 (2x - 6) + 8x = 5x + 24 + x

70
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|

533
views
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.

y = x²

590
views
Textbook Question

Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √2 /3

899
views