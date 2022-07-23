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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 31
Chapter 1, Problem 31

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|

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1
Identify the expression inside the absolute value: \(-8 - 6\).
Perform the subtraction inside the absolute value: calculate \(-8 - 6\) by combining the numbers.
Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, which means it is always non-negative.
Apply the absolute value operation to the result of the subtraction: if the result is negative, make it positive; if it is positive, it remains the same.
Write the final expression for the absolute value without calculating the numeric value, as per instructions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative. For example, | -8 | equals 8 because -8 is 8 units away from zero.
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Order of Operations

When evaluating expressions, operations inside absolute value bars must be completed first before applying the absolute value. This ensures correct calculation of sums or differences inside the bars before taking the absolute value.
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Sum and Difference of Integers

Adding or subtracting integers involves combining their values considering their signs. For example, -8 - 6 means moving 6 units further left from -8 on the number line, resulting in -14.
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Related Practice
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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.

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