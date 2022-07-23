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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 31
Chapter 1, Problem 31

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers

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First, recall the definition of integers: integers are whole numbers that can be positive, negative, or zero, but they do not include fractions or irrational numbers.
Next, examine each element of the set \(A = \{-6, -\frac{12}{4}, -\frac{5}{8}, -\sqrt{3}, 0, \frac{1}{4}, 1, 2\pi, 3, \sqrt{12}\}\) to determine if it is an integer.
Simplify any elements that are fractions or radicals to see if they reduce to integers. For example, simplify \(-\frac{12}{4}\) and \(\sqrt{12}\).
Check if the simplified values are whole numbers without fractional or decimal parts. If yes, include them in the list of integers.
Finally, list all elements from \(A\) that meet the integer criteria based on your analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Integers

Integers are whole numbers that can be positive, negative, or zero, but do not include fractions or decimals. Examples include -3, 0, and 7. Understanding this helps identify which elements from a set qualify as integers.
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Simplification of Fractions and Radicals

To determine if elements like -12/4 or √12 are integers, simplify them first. For example, -12/4 simplifies to -3, an integer, while √12 simplifies to 2√3, which is not an integer. Simplification clarifies membership in the integer set.
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Distinguishing Between Number Types

Recognizing the difference between integers, rational numbers, irrational numbers, and real numbers is crucial. For instance, 2π is irrational and not an integer, while 3 is an integer. This distinction aids in correctly classifying elements.
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Related Practice
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