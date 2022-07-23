Textbook Question
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
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Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
Find each product. See Example 5. (y + 2)³
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √7⁄16
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1