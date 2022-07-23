Find each product. See Example 5. (y + 2)³

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (-2, 5), radius 4
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √7⁄16
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/(x + z)) + (1/(x - z))