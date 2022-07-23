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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 59
Chapter 1, Problem 59

Find each product. See Example 5. (y + 2)³

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1
Recognize that the expression \((y + 2)^3\) is a binomial raised to the third power, which means you need to expand it using the binomial cube formula.
Recall the binomial cube formula: \((a + b)^3 = a^3 + 3a^2b + 3ab^2 + b^3\). Here, identify \(a = y\) and \(b = 2\).
Calculate each term separately: \(a^3 = y^3\), \(3a^2b = 3 \times y^2 \times 2\), \(3ab^2 = 3 \times y \times 2^2\), and \(b^3 = 2^3\).
Write the expanded form by substituting the calculated terms: \(y^3 + 3y^2 \times 2 + 3y \times 4 + 8\).
Simplify the coefficients in each term to get the final expanded expression in terms of \(y\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion is the process of expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)³. It uses the Binomial Theorem or Pascal's Triangle to find each term in the expanded form without direct multiplication.
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Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand powers of binomials: (a + b)^n = Σ [n choose k] a^(n-k) b^k. It helps calculate coefficients and powers systematically for each term in the expansion.
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Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying each term in one polynomial by every term in another. For powers like (y + 2)³, this means multiplying (y + 2) by itself three times and combining like terms.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations
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