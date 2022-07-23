Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves the absolute value function and a negative sign: \(- |5|\).
Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative. So, \(|5| = 5\).
Substitute the absolute value back into the expression: \(- |5| = -5\).
Understand that the negative sign outside the absolute value changes the sign of the result from positive to negative.
Therefore, the expression simplifies to \(-5\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |5| equals 5, and |-5| also equals 5. It essentially removes any negative sign from the number.
Recommended video:
7:28
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle

Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating an expression means calculating its value by following mathematical operations and rules. In this case, evaluating |-5| involves applying the absolute value operation to the number -5 to find its magnitude.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Properties of Real Numbers

Understanding properties of real numbers, such as the fact that absolute value outputs are always non-negative, helps in correctly interpreting and simplifying expressions. This ensures accurate evaluation of expressions involving absolute values.
Recommended video:
3:31
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)

531
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (y + 2)³

467
views
Textbook Question

In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.

center (-2, 5), radius 4

647
views
Textbook Question

Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √7⁄16

1006
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (x + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) (x - 1)

492
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1

636
views