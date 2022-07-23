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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 17
Chapter 1, Problem 17

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}

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Understand the set notation: The set is defined as {a | a is an even integer greater than 8}, which means it includes all even integers that are strictly greater than 8.
Recall that even integers are integers divisible by 2, such as ..., 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, ...
Identify the smallest even integer greater than 8, which is 10.
List the elements starting from 10 and continuing with even integers: 10, 12, 14, 16, and so on.
Since the set is not bounded above, it contains all even integers greater than 8, so the list continues indefinitely.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set-builder Notation

Set-builder notation describes a set by specifying a property that its members must satisfy. It typically uses a variable and a condition, such as {a | condition on a}, meaning the set of all elements a that meet the given condition.
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i & j Notation

Even Integers

Even integers are whole numbers divisible by 2 without a remainder. Examples include ..., -4, -2, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, etc. Recognizing even integers helps identify which numbers satisfy the condition in the set.
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Even and Odd Identities

Inequalities and Number Sets

Inequalities like 'greater than 8' restrict the range of numbers considered. Understanding how to apply inequalities to integers allows listing all elements that meet both the parity and size conditions in the set.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
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