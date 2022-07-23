Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4
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Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -7⁄3 + 3⁄4
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = ⅔ |x|
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}