Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
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Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -7⁄3 + 3⁄4
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = ⅔ |x|
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}