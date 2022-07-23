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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 81
Chapter 1, Problem 81

Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.

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1
Identify the two numbers involved in the statement: 7 and -1.
Understand the meaning of 'greater than' in terms of inequality symbols. The symbol for 'greater than' is \(\gt\).
Write the inequality by placing the larger number on the left side and the smaller number on the right side, connected by the 'greater than' symbol.
Express the statement as \(7 \gt -1\).
Review the inequality to confirm it correctly represents the statement '7 is greater than -1'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols

Inequality symbols are used to compare two values, indicating their relative size. Common symbols include '>', '<', '≥', and '≤'. For example, '>' means 'greater than', showing that the value on the left is larger than the value on the right.
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Interpreting Comparative Statements

Understanding comparative statements involves recognizing the relationship between two quantities described in words. For instance, '7 is greater than -1' means 7 has a higher value than -1, which can be expressed using the appropriate inequality symbol.
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Evaluating Sums and Differences Given Conditions

Number Line and Value Comparison

The number line helps visualize the position of numbers relative to each other. Numbers to the right are greater than those to the left, so since 7 lies to the right of -1, it confirms that 7 is greater than -1.
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