Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
39
views
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 9.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 13 - 3 is less than or equal to 10.
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. 3√27
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)