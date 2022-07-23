Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 81
Chapter 1, Problem 81

Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 9.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function and its domain. Understanding the type of function (polynomial, rational, trigonometric, piecewise, etc.) is crucial because continuity depends on the function's nature and domain restrictions.
Recall that polynomial and trigonometric functions are continuous everywhere on their domains, while rational functions may have discontinuities where the denominator is zero.
For rational functions, find the values of the variable that make the denominator zero by solving the equation where the denominator equals zero. These points are potential discontinuities.
For piecewise functions, check the continuity at the boundary points between pieces by evaluating the left-hand limit, right-hand limit, and the function value at those points to ensure they are equal.
Combine all the information to write the intervals where the function is continuous, excluding points where discontinuities occur (such as zeros of denominators or jump points in piecewise functions).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of a Function

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value there. For trigonometric functions, continuity generally holds except at points where the function is undefined, such as vertical asymptotes.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Domain of Trigonometric Functions

The domain of a trigonometric function includes all input values for which the function is defined. For example, sine and cosine are defined for all real numbers, while tangent and secant are undefined where cosine is zero, causing discontinuities.
Recommended video:
3:43
Finding the Domain of an Equation

Identifying Discontinuities

Discontinuities occur where a function is not defined or where limits do not match function values. In trigonometry, these often arise at points causing division by zero, such as vertical asymptotes in tangent or cotangent functions, which segment the domain into continuous intervals.
Recommended video:
3:47
Coterminal Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.

39
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100

28
views
Textbook Question

Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.

24
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²

525
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. See Example 5. 3√27

1069
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)

837
views