Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
39
views
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. 3√27
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)