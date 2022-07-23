Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.21
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.21

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \((\frac{1}{2} mn)(8m^{2}n^{2})\).
Apply the associative property of multiplication to group the coefficients and variables separately: \((\frac{1}{2} \times 8) \times (m \times m^{2}) \times (n \times n^{2})\).
Multiply the numerical coefficients: \(\frac{1}{2} \times 8\).
Use the laws of exponents to combine like bases: \(m^{1} \times m^{2} = m^{1+2} = m^{3}\) and \(n^{1} \times n^{2} = n^{1+2} = n^{3}\).
Write the simplified expression by combining the results from the previous steps: (result of coefficient multiplication) \(m^{3} n^{3}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Algebraic Expressions

This involves multiplying coefficients (numerical parts) and variables separately. When multiplying variables with exponents, you add the exponents if the bases are the same. For example, m × m² = m³.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions

Properties of Exponents

When multiplying powers with the same base, add their exponents: a^m × a^n = a^(m+n). This rule helps simplify expressions like m × m² into m³, making it easier to combine terms.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Simplifying Numerical Coefficients

Multiply the numerical coefficients separately from the variables. For example, (1/2) × 8 = 4. Simplifying coefficients first helps reduce the expression before combining variable terms.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³

575
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. n⁶ • n⁴ • n

597
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )

724
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.

20
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. 9³ • 9⁵

761
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.

515
views