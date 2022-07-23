Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)
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Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. 9³ • 9⁵
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)