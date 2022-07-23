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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.

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1
Identify the base function and the transformation function. The base function here is y = x^2, which is a standard parabola centered at the origin (0,0).
Analyze the transformation function ƒ(x) = (x + 4)^2. The transformation involves (x + 4) instead of x, indicating a horizontal shift.
Understand the direction of the shift. The +4 inside the parentheses with x indicates a shift to the left if it were -4, it would indicate a shift to the right.
Determine the magnitude of the shift. The number 4 represents the number of units the graph shifts from the original position of the base function.
Conclude the direction and magnitude of the shift. The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)^2 is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x^2 to the left by 4 units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Transformations

Function transformations involve shifting, stretching, or reflecting the graph of a base function. In this case, adding a constant inside the function's argument shifts the graph horizontally. Understanding how these changes affect the graph is essential for interpreting and sketching functions.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Horizontal Shifts in Quadratic Functions

A horizontal shift occurs when a constant is added or subtracted inside the function's input, such as (x + h)². Specifically, f(x) = (x + 4)² shifts the graph of y = x² horizontally by 4 units. The sign inside the parentheses determines the direction of the shift.
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Phase Shifts

Graph of the Basic Quadratic Function y = x²

The graph of y = x² is a parabola centered at the origin with its vertex at (0,0). It opens upwards and is symmetric about the y-axis. Recognizing this base graph helps in understanding how transformations like shifts affect its position.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
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