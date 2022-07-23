Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)
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Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -8 + (-4) (-6) ÷ 12 4 - (-3)
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.