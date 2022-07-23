Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³
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Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (½ mn) (8m²n²)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 3/8 ( 16/9 y + 32/27 z - 40/9 )
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(m - 4) - 2(m + 1)
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. 9³ • 9⁵
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.