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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 93
Chapter 1, Problem 93

Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -6 < 7 + 3

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1
First, write down the inequality clearly: \(-6 < 7 + 3\).
Simplify the right-hand side by adding the numbers: \(7 + 3 = 10\), so the inequality becomes \(-6 < 10\).
Interpret the inequality: check if \(-6\) is less than \(10\) on the number line.
Since \(-6\) is indeed less than \(10\), the inequality holds true.
Therefore, the statement \(-6 < 7 + 3\) is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning

Inequality symbols like <, >, ≤, and ≥ compare two values to show their relative size. The symbol '<' means 'less than,' indicating the value on the left is smaller than the value on the right. Understanding these symbols is essential to interpret and solve inequalities correctly.
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Simplifying Inequalities

Simplifying inequalities involves performing algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division on both sides to isolate variables or constants. This process helps clarify the inequality and makes it easier to determine its truth value.
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Evaluating the Truth of an Inequality

To determine if an inequality is true or false, substitute or simplify both sides and compare their values. If the relationship holds as stated, the inequality is true; otherwise, it is false. This step is crucial for verifying solutions or statements involving inequalities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 5√3 + √12

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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. t⁴ - 1

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Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. [(y + 3)/y − 4/(y − 1)] / [(y/y + 1/y) / (y − 1) + 1/y]

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Textbook Question

(Modeling) Distance from the Origin of the Nile River The Nile River in Africa is about 4000 mi long. The Nile begins as an outlet of Lake Victoria at an altitude of 7000 ft above sea level and empties into the Mediterranean Sea at sea level (0 ft). The distance from its origin in thousands of miles is related to its height above sea level in thousands of feet (x) by the following formula.

Distance = (7 − x) / (0.639x + 1.75)

For example, when the river is at an altitude of 600 ft, x = 0.6 (thousand), and the distance from the origin is

Distance ≈ (7 − 0.6) / (0.639 × 0.6 + 1.75) ≈ 3, which represents 3000 mi. (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.) What is the distance from the origin of the Nile when the river has an altitude of 7000 ft?

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Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √7

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Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √45 + 4√20

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