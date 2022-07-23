Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √7

Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √6
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Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √6
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. t⁴ - 1
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8t³ + 125
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -6 < 7 + 3
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. [(y + 3)/y − 4/(y − 1)] / [(y/y + 1/y) / (y − 1) + 1/y]
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 7 ≤ 7