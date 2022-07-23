Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8x³y⁴ + 12x²y³ + 36xy⁴
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3x)/(x² + x − 12) − x/(x² − 16) + x
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).