Analytical Chemistry
Table of contents
1. Chemical Measurements
Chapter worksheet
SI Units
Metric Prefixes
Chemical Concentrations
Volumetric Analysis
Volumetric Titrations
2. Tools of the Trade
Chapter worksheet
Safety & Labels
Buoyancy
Thermal Dependency
Volumetric Instruments
Filtration & Evaporation
3. Experimental Error
Chapter worksheet
Significant Figures
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Multiplication and Division Operations
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
Precision and Accuracy
Types of Errors
Uncertainty
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods
Chapter worksheet
Mean Evaluation
The Gaussian Distribution
Confidence Intervals
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
Analysis of Variance (f-Test)
Detection of Gross Errors
6. Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter worksheet
The Equilibrium State
The Reaction Quotient
Le Chatelier's Principle
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
Solubilty Product Constant
Protic Acids and Bases
The pH Scale
Acid Strength
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Chapter worksheet
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Activity Coefficients
pH Revisited
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Chapter worksheet
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
Lewis Acids and Bases
Auto-Ionization
Ka and Kb of compounds
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases
Buffers
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Chapter worksheet
Diprotic Acids and Bases
Polyprotic Acids and Bases
Diprotic Buffers
Polyprotic Buffers
Principal Species
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
10. Acid-Base Titrations
Chapter worksheet
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
Diprotic Acid Titrations
Polyprotic Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations
Chapter worksheet
Metal Chelate Complexes
EDTA
EDTA Titration Curves
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
Chapter worksheet
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
Fractional Compositions and Concentrations
Dependence of Solubility on pH
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
Chapter worksheet
Basic Concepts
Electrochemical Cells
Standard Potentials
Nernst Equation
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
Chapter worksheet
Potentiometry
Reference Electrodes
Junction Potential
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
15. Redox Titrations
Chapter worksheet
Titrations and Titration Curves
The End Point
Analyte Oxidation State
Oxidizing Agents
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Chapter worksheet
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
Gravimetric Analysis
Coulometry
Voltammetry
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry
Chapter worksheet
Properties of Light
Absorption of Light
Measuring Absorbance
Beer's Law
Instrument Components
All
Multiple choice
Multiple Choice
In a titration, what is the primary function of an indicator?
Multiple Choice
In a titration, what is the primary purpose of adding an indicator?
Multiple Choice
In an acid–base titration, what is the primary purpose of adding an indicator?
Multiple Choice
In an acid–base titration, what is meant by the end point?
