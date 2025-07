A 1.000 g sample of Na 2 CO 3 (MW: 105.99 g/mol) is dissolved in enough water to make 200.0 mL of solution. A 25.00 mL aliquot required 32.18 mL of HCl to completely neutralize it. What is the molar concentration of HCl?

Na 2 CO 3 (aq) + 2 HCl (aq) → 2 KCl (aq) + H 2 O(l) + CO 2 (g)