1. Chemical Measurements
Chemical Concentrations
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the initial concentration (m) of sodium thiocyanate in a reaction mixture if 0.10 mol of NaSCN is dissolved in 1.0 L of solution?9views
- Multiple ChoiceIn an experiment monitoring the concentration of a dye during a reaction, which analytical technique is most commonly used to measure the dye concentration?6views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich region of the infrared (IR) spectrum (in cm⁻¹) is most commonly used to identify the presence of a carbonyl (C=O) functional group in a molecule with the molecular formula C4H8O2?9views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following wavelengths (in nm) is most appropriate for measuring the absorbance of a yellow dye using UV-Vis spectrophotometry?9views