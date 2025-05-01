7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Activity Coefficients
Calculate the activity coefficient of H+ using the extended Debye-Huckel equation for a solution comprised of H+ and I –. Given that H+ has a size of 9.00 x 10-10 m and the molar concentration of the solution is 0.075.
log γ = − 0.51 z 2 √µ / 1 + (α √µ / 305)499views2comments
Find the activity coefficient from the given ionic strength, µ, for the following ion.
F –when µ = 0.0080351views