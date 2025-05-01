16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
During electrolysis the concentration of I2 increases to 8.3 x 10 -3 M, while all other concentrations remain unchanged. If the electrical resistance is 1.8 ohms, the current is 71 mA, the anode overpotential is 0.013 V and the cathode overpotential is 0.115 V, what is the voltage needed?117views